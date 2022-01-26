Mortal Kombat Sequel Is Happening, Moon Knight Writer To Script The Fatalities

Slater is quickly establishing himself as one of the go-to writers for quality genre fare. After earning early writing credits on not-so-beloved films like director Josh Trank's "Fantastic Four" and Adam Wingard's live-action "Death Note," Slater broke through by creating "The Exorcist," a critically acclaimed TV series based on the supernatural horror franchise that, sadly, only ran for two seasons. He also developed the well-received comic book adaptation "The Umbrella Academy," which will debut its third season later this year, as well as the upcoming vampire-thriller "Uprising" from "Bumblebee" director Travis Knight and the film version of Stephen King's sci-fi horror novel "The Tommyknockers" that Wan is producing for Universal.

Assuming "Moon Knight" turns out well (its trailer is certainly intriguing), Slater's career ought to be going stronger than ever by the time the "Mortal Kombat" sequel is ready. With the reboot having gotten all the tedious origin story business out-of-the-way, that should free up the next film to dive into the, you know, actual Mortal Kombat tournament. One only hopes the sequel will also be a step-up in terms of the actual fighting. As /Film's Chris Evangelista pointed out in his review, the problem wasn't the "international cast" (some of whom are already signed on for multiple sequels), it was that too many of the one-on-one battles in "Mortal Kombat" were "filmed in extreme close-ups that render the action incomprehensible." That's no way to achieve a flawless victory.

The "Mortal Kombat" sequel is still in the early stages of development and has yet to receive a release date.