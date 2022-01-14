Sony Is Developing Thread From Moon Knight Scribe Jeremy Slater And It Sounds Incredible

"Thread" is an original movie that Deadline has described as "'Back to The Future' meets 'Aliens.'" That's all we know about the plot at this stage, but the mere idea of a film that combines two beloved classics about, respectively, time-travel and other-worldly monsters ought to be enough on its own to get most people to sit up and take notice.

It helps that "Thread" already has some big names in its corner. James Wan, Michael Clear, and Judson Scott are attached to produce the movie for Atomic Monster, with Jeremy Slater (who created the "Exorcist" TV show and developed "The Umbrella Academy" for the small screen) set to make his feature-length writing and directing debut on the film. Melissa Russell, who's married to Slater and starred on "The Exorcist," will also serve as an executive producer.

As it turns out, Russell is a huge "Back to the Future" fan, enough so that she and Slater got married on the Universal Studios Backlot in front of the Hill Valley courthouse set piece from the movie (via The Knot). That may also explain why she's playing a hands-on creative role in Slater's new project, itself partly inspired by director Robert Zemeckis' cherished 1985 sci-fi comedy-adventure.