Superhero Bits: Sam Raimi On Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Black Knight's MCU Future & More

Sam Raimi is the man who first brought Peter Parker to life in 2002's "Spider-Man" movie, in addition to directing its two sequels. In a recent interview with Variety, Raimi expressed his love for last year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which saw the return of not only Doc Ock and Green Goblin from his trilogy, but Tobey Maguire's Spidey as well.

"It was so much fun. I love 'No Way Home' and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me."

On a base level, it's nice to know that Raimi liked the film. But this is also good as he is knee-deep in production on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which is in many ways a direct follow-up to "No Way Home." It's just a matter of making sure he can finish the movie in time.