Upcoming Tom Hardy Movies To Keep On Your Radar

(Welcome to On Your Radar, a series where we take a look at what's next for the biggest actors and filmmakers, and why you should be excited...or not.)

Tom Hardy is one of the UK's hottest exports, bringing a bit of British charm to the big screen in some of his best movies. He even recently earned his first writing credit on the superhero sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." After making his film debut in Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning war movie "Black Hawk Down," Hardy has starred in a string of Hollywood blockbusters. We've seen him go head-to-head with Batman in "The Dark Knight Rises" and even faced down Captain Picard in "Star Trek: Nemesis." He's starred as Al Capone, the Kray twins, and wowed "Mad Max" fans with "Mad Max: Fury Road." He even famously joined CBeebies for its "Bedtime Stories," reading six different children's stories to help tuck in your little ones.

But what's next for the British film star? Here's every upcoming Tom Hardy movie you should look out for.