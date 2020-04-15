There’s nothing that British children love more than Tom Hardy, apparently. The Venom actor is about to become a staple of British children’s television, with an upcoming stint on the BBC pre-school channel CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories program, where celebrities read bedtime stories to kids. Hardy had appeared on the program back in 2016 and quickly became the most popular celebrity storyteller on the series. Because of the children, for sure.

Deadline reports that BBC children’s channel CBeebies has enlisted Tom Hardy to appear on six Bedtime Stories episodes, reading six different bedtime stories to their pre-school aged viewers (and their parents, who are likely the real ones tuning in to see the actor ).

Hardy is apparently the most popular celebrity storyteller since appearing on the program back in 2016, generating more than 1 million requests on the streaming platform BBC iPlayer, beating out previous stars like David Schwimmer, Rosamund Pike and Stephen Graham. And he will likely repeat that success with his upcoming appearances, which are not just for the kids, but for the sexually frustrated adults who will definitely be tuning in to see the ripped movie star looking cozy alongside his adorable French bulldog, Blue

Hardy will read one story a night over the course of a week starting April 27, with a sixth story set to air later this year. Hardy will read:

Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo

Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston

There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart

Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton

The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks

Hardy will introduce the first book, Hug Me, with a special personal message as well. “Hello. I’m Tom,” the message goes. “Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too.”

We also want a hug, Tom Hardy.