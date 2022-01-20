How I Met Your Father Pays Loving Tribute To Bob Saget

After going through various stages of development since 2013, including a failed pilot featuring Greta Gerwig and Meg Ryan, the "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger titled "How I Met Your Father" finally premiered on Hulu this week. The debut saw the new show's first two episodes drop on the streamer before switching to a weekly release schedule. And following the conclusion of the first episode, a special title card was included to honor the late comedian who can be heard in all nine seasons of the original series. The card simply read "In Loving Memory of Bob Saget."

While the title card was a nice acknowledgement to the legacy of someone that played such an integral part in the series, franchise executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pam Fryman had more to say about their recently departed colleague and friend. They issued a statement to Variety to expand on their tribute from the series premiere.

"The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget's voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act. It's who Bob really was. And it's how all of us in the 'How I Met Your Mother' family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You'll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved."

New episodes of "How I Met Your Father" starring Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Kim Cattrall as Future Sophie premiere on Hulu every Tuesday, but Bob Saget's legacy will live on forever.