Full House Star Bob Saget Is Dead At 65

Bob Saget had a multifaceted comedy career that almost seems impossible. He was a foul-mouthed stand-up comedian whose humor was vulgar and often pushed the boundaries of good taste, but he was also America's Dad, both as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House" and as host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." Many fans discovered his work as children on either "Full House" or "AFHV," only to learn about his more blue humor later. The "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget" is one of the most shocking of all the televised roasts, and Saget's version of "The Aristocrats" joke is legendary among comedians.

Saget was born in Philadelphia and got a Bachelor's of Art with a concentration in Film from Temple University in 1978. He moved to California to pursue his dreams of film-making, and soon turned his natural charisma and quick wit toward the stand-up stage. He married his high school sweetheart, attorney Sherri Kramer, in 1983. They divorced in 1997, though Saget found love again and married journalist Kelly Rizzo in 2018. Saget is survived by his three daughters.

Saget's sister, Gay, precedes him in death. She died from scleroderma in 1993, leading Saget to create the 1996 ABC TV movie "For Hope," loosely based on his sister's life, and to join the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget's close friend Norm MacDonald died in September of 2021, and Saget gave him a heartfelt send-off on his YouTube series, "Bob Saget's Here for You." Among his dozen or so directing credits, Saget directed MacDonald in the comedy "Dirty Work" in 1998. He starred in a number of televisions shows and movies, and in 2016 he returned to the role of Danny Tanner for Netflix's sequel series "Fuller House."