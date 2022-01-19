Is The Book Of Boba Fett Done With Flashbacks Now?

One of the greatest elements of Boba Fett is his mysterious nature. The masked bounty hunter had plenty of stories that came after his brief appearances in the "Star Wars" trilogy as an enemy of Han Solo and the Rebel Alliance, but those have since been relegated to "Star Wars Legends." In the new "Star Wars" canon, he's mostly a clean slate, especially since "The Book of Boba Fett" has seemingly wiped away much of what fans thought they knew about the bounty hunter (for better or worse) as he takes on a new role and attitude in the galaxy, seemingly brought upon by his time spent with the Tusken Raiders. There's still so much we don't know about this character, and if Lucasfilm is going to set him on this new path, they might as well show us more of his former life that's still shrouded in mystery.

Personally, I hope there's a way for the flashbacks to continue in some capacity. Surely Boba Fett will need to heal after certain battles, giving us the chance to learn more about the character's past. Though "Star Wars" doesn't have the best track record when it comes to digging into the origins of beloved characters, Boba Fett's transition from a bounty hunter to a crime lord who rules with respect rather than fear allows for a compelling juxtaposition between the life he used to live and the path he's following now. Much like the series "Lost" gave the flashbacks outside of the island a narrative tie to what was happening on the island, "The Book of Boba Fett" could use stories from Fett's past to inform his story in present day. Consider it repenting for his past sins.

As it stands, it looks like "The Book of Boba Fett" is shifting gears to focus on the present day narrative, including what seems to be the implied return of The Mandalorian. But it would be nice if "The Book of Boba Fett" turned the pages a little further back into the bounty hunter's past to flesh out the character once again, perhaps bringing in some of the details that have been relegated to "Star Wars Legends."