The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 4 Teases Return Of A Familiar Character

In the final scene of "The Book of Boba Fett" episode 4, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are standing on the balcony of Jabba's palace, watching as the leaders of the other crime families of Mos Espa leave after pledging to remain neutral while the former bounty hunter wages war with the Pyke Syndicate. When Shand inquires how much treasure they have in reserve in order to help in their forthcoming battle, Fett reassures her that he has plenty of credits. However, what they really need is muscle. Shand quickly points out, "Credits can buy muscle, if you know where to look."

After a beat, Fett glances off into the distance to ponder that prospect, and suddenly, we hear the familiar sound of a bass recorder playing the theme from "The Mandalorian." The unmistakable and somewhat ominous sound came from composer Ludwig Göransson in the first live-action "Star Wars" series on Disney+, the show that would go on to re-introduce Boba Fett to "Star Wars" canon in its second season. The implication seems to be that Boba Fett will reach out to Din Djarin to help deal with this crime syndicate problem.

Considering the fact that Boba Fett willingly helped The Mandalorian towards the end of the show's second season, albeit after a bit of a face-off, it only makes sense for the former bounty hunter to seek out Mando's help in return. Obviously, he'll have to make it worth his while, and that's where the credits will come into play. But will Boba Fett only be seeking out Mando's help, or is there a chance that Mandalorians such as Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks) might also get in on the action? More than likely, it will just be Mando, since the other two Mandalorians follow a somewhat different beat of the drum, but we can't rule it out completely.

Honestly, what would really sweeten this deal is if The Mandalorian brought in Cobb Vanth to assist. That could make for some rather amusing tension between Cobb Vanth and Boba Fett, considering the former hijacked the latter's armor for a period of time after acquiring it from some jawas. We're not entirely sure that Boba Fett is fully aware of that since he only pursued Mando after retrieving the armor from Vanth, but either way, we can't help but want more of Timothy Olyphant in the "Star Wars" universe.

