New The Mandalorian Action Figures Include Cobb Vanth, Migs Mayfeld, And Scarred Baldy Boba Fett

When Boba Fett first arrives in "The Mandalorian," he's still trying to get his armor back. Until then, he's sneaking around in a big brown cloak with a variety of weapons to help him dispatch with anyone who might get in his way. Even without that Mandalorian armor, Boba Fett is still a deadly warrior, and he might be even more intimidating with his bald, burnt head out in the open.

Also coming from the second season of "The Mandalorian" is Migs Mayfeld, the former sharpshooter in the Imperial Army turned mercenary. This version of Migs Mayfeld is the one who goes undercover with The Mandalorian as a Juggernaut Pilot in an Imperial facility on Morak. Honestly, I'm a little disappointed that we're not getting the version of Migs Mayfeld from the first season of "The Mandalorian." That's likely because it would required a whole new body sculpt when this body can actually double for an upcoming figure that will have Din Djarin in the same disguise. So Hasbro has killed two birds with one body sculpt. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed for a proper Migs Mayfeld figure down the road.

Migs Mayfeld will be available for pre-order at 5:00 P.M. ET today at Hasbro Pulse, and Boba Fett will arrive in the summer of 2022.