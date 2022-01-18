James Gunn Says A Peacemaker Character Will Return For A 'Big' DC Movie In The Future

If you haven't watched "Peacemaker" on HBO Max yet but are interested in the grand scheme of the DC Extended Universe, you may want to remedy that situation because according to James Gunn, a character from the show is going to show up in the DCEU in a very big way. Gunn recently guested on an episode of the TV's Top 5 podcast where he put to bed the rumors that "Peacemaker" exists in a separate universe, and instead exists well within the confines of the DCEU. Better yet, a recurring character is going to return post-series in a big DCEU film release. Here's what Gunn had to say about the character of Peacemaker, the greater DC Universe, and what we can expect in future installments.

It [Peacemaker] is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters... I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that's from here. So we are connected to all of this. Who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they're massive players in "Infinity War" and "Endgame." So who knows what's going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever?

While Gunn doesn't outright say who is going to be a part of the future, there are a few things we already know.