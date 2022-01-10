New Peacemaker Featurette Catches You Up On The Story So Far
"Peacemaker" will premiere on HBO Max on January 13, 2021, and I am so excited! Not only because I love "The Suicide Squad" and the character played by John Cena, but because I read the review from our own Danielle Ryan. Now we have a new featurette for "Peacemaker" that is for mature audiences only. The featurette will catch you up on the story so far before we see the series in all its vulgar glory. The show comes to us, of course, from the mind of writer/director James Gunn.
The featurette opens with an explanation from Peacemaker himself (Cena) and Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). Harcourt reveals Peacemaker's real name, Christopher Smith, and you get the sense that she's not his biggest fan. By the way, the featurette also tells you that you should go watch "The Suicide Squad" right now and says, "Seriously. It's amazing. And we're about to ruin the whole f****** thing for you right now. We're not joking."
Don't Watch This Video with the Kiddies
While Peacemaker tries to imply that he was in charge of the team of not-so-great anti-heroes, Agent Harcourt sets him straight. The whole thing gives you an idea of the rapid fire dialogue we're going to get in the "Peacemaker" series. We also find out what happened after he was injured and a building fell on him in "The Suicide Squad." He woke up in the hospital three months later, and with so many of the team members gone, the agency doesn't have a choice but to use him to deal with what's coming. Let's just give you a line that Peacemaker says when he tries to explain his latest task. He says, "The new mission is codenamed Project Butterfly, and I'll tell you right now, if there's a Mothra about to be unleashed on the world, I will rip off its giant-ass wings and fry its body with a massive f****** magnifying glass."
Here is the info on the series:
"Directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Christopher Heyerdahl, Danielle Brooks ... The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use force of arms to achieve it."
I warn you again, don't watch this if you're at work. Wait until you get home and maybe lock your door and wear earphones if you have littles in the house. There are many kid-friendly John Cena projects out there. "Peacemaker" is not one of them. I cannot wait until Thursday!