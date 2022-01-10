New Peacemaker Featurette Catches You Up On The Story So Far

While Peacemaker tries to imply that he was in charge of the team of not-so-great anti-heroes, Agent Harcourt sets him straight. The whole thing gives you an idea of the rapid fire dialogue we're going to get in the "Peacemaker" series. We also find out what happened after he was injured and a building fell on him in "The Suicide Squad." He woke up in the hospital three months later, and with so many of the team members gone, the agency doesn't have a choice but to use him to deal with what's coming. Let's just give you a line that Peacemaker says when he tries to explain his latest task. He says, "The new mission is codenamed Project Butterfly, and I'll tell you right now, if there's a Mothra about to be unleashed on the world, I will rip off its giant-ass wings and fry its body with a massive f****** magnifying glass."

Here is the info on the series:

"Directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Christopher Heyerdahl, Danielle Brooks ... The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use force of arms to achieve it."

I warn you again, don't watch this if you're at work. Wait until you get home and maybe lock your door and wear earphones if you have littles in the house. There are many kid-friendly John Cena projects out there. "Peacemaker" is not one of them. I cannot wait until Thursday!