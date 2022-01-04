King Richard Is Now Available On Premium VOD And Comes To Blu-Ray In February

"King Richard" has been garnering Oscar buzz for Will Smith and is one of the 10 films that made the American Film Institute's Movies of the Year list for 2021. It's already up for numerous festival and critic awards and has won several, but until now, the movie has been exclusive to theaters after a limited day-and-date launch on HBO Max. If you're behind on your 2021 films, "still collating" picks for your own top 10 list, as an "Alien" science officer would say, don't feel bad. As of January 4, 2021, "King Richard" is available to rent and own digitally.

"King Richard" tells the true story of two sports legends, Venus and Serena Williams, and the man that raised them. Smith plays their father, Richard Williams, who prides himself on having written a 78-page plan for their tennis career before they were even born. It's a plan that paid off in spades as both sisters have won the Grand Slam title numerous times.

Warner Bros. has now issued a press release with full details of the "King Richard" home media release. The 48-hour premium VOD rental carries a price tag of $19.99 on participating digital platforms. If you want to blind-buy the film or have already seen it and just want to own it, you can purchase it for five dollars more at $24.99.

On February 8, 2021, "King Richard" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. The Blu-ray will contain the following special features: