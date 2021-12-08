The American Film Institute Reveals Top 10 Films Of 2021, Including Dune And West Side Story

It's that time of the year when the best-of-the-year lists start trickling in, but in the case of the American Film Institute, it's not just one critic who's delivering their picks. AFI has a whole jury that deliberates these things, and now, they've released their selections for the best movies and television shows of 2021.

The AFI Awards, as they're officially dubbed, go out to "10 outstanding films and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year's most significant achievements in the art of the moving image."

Let's take a gander at the AFI Movies of the Year list first, which comes in alphabetical order:

CODA DON'T LOOK UP DUNE KING RICHARD LICORICE PIZZA NIGHTMARE ALLEY THE POWER OF THE DOG tick, tick... BOOM! THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH WEST SIDE STORY

Some of these films, like "Don't Look Up" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth," are scheduled for a limited theatrical release before they hit streaming services a few weeks later. Others, such as "West Side Story," "Nightmare Alley," and "Licorice Pizza," will be exclusive to theaters but have not gone into a wide release yet.

Odds are, though, that you haven't seen at least half the movies on the list. If nothing else, it gives you some titles to look out for in the weeks to come.

As for TV, here are the AFI Television Programs of the Year (also in alphabetical order):