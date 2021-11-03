Will Smith Wanted Three Hours Of Make-Up To Play His King Richard Character, But The Director Said No

In "King Richard," Will Smith plays the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams — a man so determined to have his daughters succeed that he wrote a 78-page plan for their whole career before they were even born.

Smith has transformed himself physically for previous roles, gaining forty pounds of muscle to portray the title boxing champion in "Ali." He's also donned accents before, including the slippery one he utilized in "After Earth" (a film that he later called "the most painful failure" of his career). For "King Richard," Smith was prepared to sit in the makeup chair for three hours to achieve the right look, but the film's director, Reinaldo Marcus Green, drew a line in the sand.

In an interview with Insider (by way of Indiewire), Green revealed that Smith and Warner Bros. originally had a makeup team applying prosthetics to his face in order to mold it into the likeness of Richard Williams. He said: