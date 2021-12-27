The Matrix Resurrections' Cinematographer Breaks Down The Real-Life Roof Jump [Exclusive]

Remember the brouhaha that erupted in the wake of Kevin Feige's endearingly doe-eyed comments about how remarkable it was that "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao had the unprecedented idea to film in, you know, the outdoors and stuff? (I know, I know, don't say "And stuff.") Zhao has already made a permanent impression on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her formula-shattering approach to filmmaking, but she's not the only director using the idea of natural light and perfectly-timed "golden hour" shooting schedules to help make movies look as naturally gorgeous-looking as possible. Lana Wachowski is cut from a similar cloth, having chosen to purposefully bring the beauty of nature to the otherwise cold, metallic, and unreal aesthetics of her and Lilly Wachowski's "Matrix" franchise with this fourth film.

After releasing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this past weekend, "The Matrix Resurrections" has finally revealed its carefully-guarded secrets and proved to be as bold, inventive, and perhaps divisively meta as anyone could have expected. /Film's Chris Evangelista absolutely loved it, stating in his review that:

Don't expect the same old same old. Instead, 'The Matrix Resurrections' is a film that reflects on the past and openly has fun with it. 'We need a new bullet time!' someone says at one point. 'I still know kung-fu,' Keanu Reeves adds later. This approach is bound to infuriate purists who wanted something familiar."

Of the many elements to pour over and analyze, from post-credits scenes to the ending itself to the thematic ramifications of the overall story, one key topic worth digging into is the particulars of how certain scenes were filmed — such as the heavily-marketed (and widely-publicized) moment where Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss jump off the roof of a skyscraper during a show-stopping third act sequence in "Resurrections." Luckily, /Film was able to talk to one of the most important crewmembers involved with this scene.