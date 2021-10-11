Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has A Surprising Crossover With The Matrix Resurrections

Is "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" merely part of the fabricated reality of the Matrix? Some helicopters in the film are, at least.

Both "Venom" and the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections" were shot in San Francisco at the same time, and it seems that some of the shooting from the fourth "Matrix" movie also made its way into "Let There Be Carnage."

The overlap happened at the end of "Venom," when Eddie Brock and Venom (both played by Tom Hardy) are at the top of San Francisco's famous Coit Tower. The two mention being chased by police, which makes the helicopters in the background seem like they're trying to find Brock and Venom. Those helicopters, however, were from a "Matrix" shoot happening at the same time.