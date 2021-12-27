The Matrix Resurrections Cinematographer Daniele Massaccesi On Embracing Natural Light [Interview]

Since this is over 20 years after the first film and how times have changed, how'd you want to present the Matrix differently?

Funny, I was reading a comment about when the trailer got released, of people saying, "Oh, why they didn't use the green filter?" Green because obviously everybody remembers the Matrix to be green. Think of the way computers developed so quickly in 20 years. In the beginning, computer was a black screen with a blinking, all the writing was green, everything was green. Wasn't much color in it. So, at that time, it would make sense to have that kind of green look to the Matrix.

First of all, that would tell you immediately where you are. Also, the fact that made sense, the computer were green so the green makes sense. But now computers are different, they're not green anymore. And, actually, the reality that can create sometimes even looks even more real than the reality itself, so we decide to go, "Let's make it beautiful. Let's make it look beautiful. We don't need to be green. We don't need to be the same idea that was original." Because it's 20 years later, the characters are 20 years later, everything is 20 years later, and things have developed. So it allowed us to have more freedom, and have more fun in a way, to create a new look.

Anything about the camera work and aesthetic of those previous films, though, that you did want to keep?

Well, again, obviously at that time everything was planned and every single shot was planned, and everything has to be perfectly as originally planned. Now she's filming a complete different way, so nothing is really planned, we go with the flow. So the way, also, the camera moves and everything is, wasn't as it was in the original movie because there was no plan. We decided what to do on the flow. We were standing there and the actor would do something, and we would say, "Well, let's go, right? I think it's going to look great if we go that way." Or, "Let's go the other way, it looks better." So it was not really as planned as it was, which is a different way. I don't think that she wanted to do the same kind of movie. She wanted to show that things have changed after 20 years, and we all change. The actor had changed and she has changed, so I think she decided to kind of step away from the original movie and create something different.

With Keanu Reeves, how did a performance of his on the day influence where you put the camera?

Well, the scene in the theater, when he walks in the theater and then realized that he's seeing himself younger. And that day was very emotional for everyone. Lana, going back to... You get the new movie with the old movie, and Keanu sees himself on the screen, 20 years younger. We want to create that surprise and wasn't really a plan. As Keanu walked into the theater and then turns himself and he sees himself, and you can see on his face, he was like, "Oh." I had a little talk with him and he said, "Yeah, that day was quite heavy for both of us. For me and Lana, because you're going back to something that is gone." Basically, you are a different person now and you'll never go back to what you see on the screen, and you had to deal with it.

Keanu and I had a little talk on the fact that sometimes everything goes so fast. You get up in the morning, you go to work, and then suddenly you face a scene like that, where you actually need to find it. Sometimes not having a plan, maybe it's better because what comes out is the real you and the real emotion that you have inside. When you start thinking too much about things, then maybe it's too constructed and not I would say, natural, what comes out. Because you have so much time to think about it. It was actually a big challenge for Keanu, but I think it's probably one of the best movies I've seen from Keanu in a while, to be honest. Not offending anything else. But, as an actor, I think he did a great job.

