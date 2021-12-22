The Book Of Boba Fett Promo Promises To Fill In The Blanks After Return Of The Jedi

Along with some behind the scenes footage and previously-released clips, this video features brief interviews with Morrison and his co-star Ming-Na Wen (who's reprising her role as Fennec Shand, the mercenary who owes Boba a life debt), as well as "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, both of whom are producing "The Book of Boba Fett" with Robert Rodriguez (who directed the Boba-centric "Mandalorian"season 2 episode "The Tragedy"). As you would expect, none of them are especially forthcoming when it comes to specific details about the series — but nobody really wants those at this stage in the game anyway, right?

Still, it will be interesting to see if "The Book of Boba Fett" has any major tricks up its sleeves. Lest we forget: going into the first episode of "The Mandalorian," most people thought it was going to be an episodic adventure series about some mysterious bounty hunter taking on a new job every week, only for Grogu (or Baby Yoda, whichever you prefer) to show up and flip everyone's ideas about the show on their head. Can its spin-off manage a similar feat with equal finesse? I, for one, would love to see it try.

"The Book of Boba Fett" will premiere on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.