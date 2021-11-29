The Book Of Boba Fett TV Spots: The Return Of The Bounty Hunter
Well, at least some "Star Wars" characters don't seem to mind the sand all that much. After meeting his (apparent) end in the vast desert of Tatooine at the hands, er, tentacles of a sinister Sarlacc, Boba Fett has more reason than most to hate the planet, its inhabitants, and sand in general. Though many "Legends" stories sought to tell the story of Boba's post-"Return of the Jedi" fate over the years, resurrecting him so as not to waste the mystique and aura that arose after his deceptively brief appearances in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," fans had to wait until the return of Temuera Morrison (who played Boba's father, Jango, in "Attack of the Clones") in season 2 of "The Mandalorian" to witness Boba Fett's official reintroduction to "Star Wars" canon.
Never one to miss an opportunity to take advantage of collective fandom nostalgia, Disney and Lucasfilm wasted no time greenlighting an entirely new Boba Fett spin-off series, titled "The Book of Boba Fett." You can check out two new TV spots and a couple of new character posters below.
The Book of Boba Fett TV Spots
Speeder bikes! Jabba the Hutt's palace! Boba Fett's instantly recognizable helmet and ship! Though brief, the new footage in these TV spots for "The Book of Boba Fett" don't hold back on reminding viewers of all the most familiar trappings that the bounty hunter was associated with during the events of the Original Trilogy. Last seen in the post-credits scene after the season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett has returned to the backwater planet of Tatooine to take up his place as the new head of the planet's crime syndicate. Previously described by creator Jon Favreau as exploring the "power vacuum" left behind in the wake of Jabba the Hutt's death, "The Book of Boba Fett" sees Boba teaming up with Ming-Na Wen's formidable Fennec Shand to install a new order of their own.
Freed from the Baby Yoda-focused and family-friendly constraints of "The Mandalorian," it remains to be seen how much storytelling potential Boba Fett still holds all these years later. At the very least, the creative team ought to be able to take advantage of uncovering new layers behind the now-grizzled bounty hunter. As Favreau put it:
"Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he's not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He's not normally a newcomer. He's an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he's trying to transition to another position."
"The Book of Boba Fett" comes to Disney+ on December 29, 2021.