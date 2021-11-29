The Book Of Boba Fett TV Spots: The Return Of The Bounty Hunter

Speeder bikes! Jabba the Hutt's palace! Boba Fett's instantly recognizable helmet and ship! Though brief, the new footage in these TV spots for "The Book of Boba Fett" don't hold back on reminding viewers of all the most familiar trappings that the bounty hunter was associated with during the events of the Original Trilogy. Last seen in the post-credits scene after the season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," Boba Fett has returned to the backwater planet of Tatooine to take up his place as the new head of the planet's crime syndicate. Previously described by creator Jon Favreau as exploring the "power vacuum" left behind in the wake of Jabba the Hutt's death, "The Book of Boba Fett" sees Boba teaming up with Ming-Na Wen's formidable Fennec Shand to install a new order of their own.

Freed from the Baby Yoda-focused and family-friendly constraints of "The Mandalorian," it remains to be seen how much storytelling potential Boba Fett still holds all these years later. At the very least, the creative team ought to be able to take advantage of uncovering new layers behind the now-grizzled bounty hunter. As Favreau put it:

"Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he's not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He's not normally a newcomer. He's an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he's trying to transition to another position."

"The Book of Boba Fett" comes to Disney+ on December 29, 2021.