The Book Of Boba Fett Will Explore 'Power Vacuum' Left By Jabba The Hutt, Jon Favreau Says

After portraying Jango Fett and the legions of clones in the Prequels, Temuera Morrison is back in full Boba Fett gear for his own standalone story in the "Star Wars" universe — what a time to be alive, folks. The bounty hunter, first introduced on-screen in "The Empire Strikes Back" (well, okay, technically it was the "Star Wars Holiday Special" but we don't talk about that) ahead of his rather buffoonish demise in "Return of the Jedi," nonetheless fired up the imaginations of an entire generation thanks to his nifty outfit and vague threats of disintegrations. With "The Book of Boba Fett," the character is set to take an even bigger step from his supporting role in "The Mandalorian" and become his own full-fledged crime boss. Jon Favreau joined Empire to talk a little more about the "power vacuum" on Tatooine that Boba Fett now stands to fill.

"There is a power vacuum, because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that's ripe in the gangster genre."

As you might expect, Boba isn't left with the most organized criminal organization out there. Favreau continues to describe how much the (other) Mandalorian will be completely out of his element with this fancy new job title. Again, who among us can't relate to feeling clueless at work?

"Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he's not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He's not normally a newcomer. He's an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he's trying to transition to another position."

"The Mandalorian" didn't really give many insights as to why the former bounty hunter would enter this new line of work, but here's hoping a returning director from the original series, Robert Rodriguez, will be able to add whole new layers to the character, as he's attached to direct "The Book of Boba Fett." As he puts it, "We'll see a lot more of his true character in this season. And you'll definitely see him have to turn 'barbarian mode.'"

"The Book of Boba Fett" arrives on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.