The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Breakdown: A Star Wars Legend Returns
We are mere weeks away from "The Book of Boba Fett," which will finally give a great many "Star Wars" fans something they have wanted for a very long time. Indeed, the beloved bounty hunter is finally getting the chance to take the spotlight after his much-anticipated return in "The Mandalorian" season 2. Now, in anticipation of the release, Lucasfilm has released a new trailer (albeit a relatively short one), and it brings with it a lot of new footage. And, in true Boba Fett fashion, not too much in the way of dialogue.
With this being "Star Wars" and a show centered on a hugely popular character, we figure it's a good idea to break this new footage down in detail to see what we can learn — in addition to doing some reckless speculation. Let's dig in, shall we?
Left for Dead
The trailer kicks off with a pretty neat shot of what looks to be some Sand People meandering through a sand storm in the wastelands of Tatooine. We then quickly shift to the man himself, with Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett, wearing a similar outfit to the one we first saw him in, sans armor, in "The Mandalorian." He is approaching Jabba's former palace in sneaky fashion, and one wonders what he's up to. Is this a flashback?
As fans will surely recall, Fett has his armor now and took control of Jabba's old stomping grounds for Bib Fortuna in the post-credits scene attached to "The Mandalorian" season 2. In the current timeline, Boba would have no reason to be sneaking around the joint. Curious.
Speaking to the flashback idea, here we see Mr. Fett submerged in what looks to be a bacta tank of sorts, seemingly tending to some major injuries. Are we going to see what happened to him in the aftermath of his fall into the Sarlacc in "Return of the Jedi?" Or, much like Darth Vader, does he need semi-regular treatments just to maintain a level of normalcy? Again, intriguing.
Next, we see the bounty hunter suiting up, with the help of some droids, getting into a far more familiar look. In the old days, we pretty much never saw Boba Fett with his helmet off. This show is going to be breaking that tradition left and right, but this part of the trailer indicates he'll be fully suited up at least a portion of the time. We then approach another familiar shot (seen above), with Fennec Shand, played again by Ming-Na Wen, hanging out by Boba's side on Jabba's old throne. This was pretty much how that now-infamous post-credits scene left off, setting the stage for the show.
I Am Boba Fett
Now we're getting into territory that is adjacent to the previous trailer, with Boba and Fennec heading to Mos Eisley, with the goal of setting some expectations with fellow crime lords who operate in this part of the galaxy. We do get a pretty nice shot of the space port with an unidentified ship coming in for a landing.
Speaking of ships, we also get a glimpse once again at the ship formerly known as Slave I, though it seems Disney is interested in wiping that title from the annals of history. We'll see if it gets addressed in the show.
Now, we get to see Boba taking his place at the head of the space crime table, asserting his dominance over those he is now overseeing. There's a new sheriff in town, as it were. But it appears Fett is going to have his hands full, as the rest of the trailer is pretty action-packed, with a mysterious group seemingly at odds with our main character.
Scum and Villainy
Above, we can see a group of rough riders who appear to be none too pleased with Boba Fett. As for who this gang is, exactly? That remains to be seen, though they appear to be a species known as the Kajain'sa'Nikto, AKA Red Nikto, from the planet Kintan. Aside from watching them cruise through the desert on these speeder bikes, we also see them getting a little violent in a prison cell. That is, until a worse-for-the-wear Boba Fett strolls in looking all business, no pleasure.
Again, the tattered nature of the suit here leads me to believe we might be looking at a flashback. It's difficult to say as there is very little dialogue in this trailer, save for the "left for dead on the sands of Tattooine" line that kicks in right around this time. This hints back to his unfortunate situation in "Return of the Jedi" and what apparently happened in the aftermath.
We get a little glimpse at a speeder chase through what appears to be the streets of Mos Eisley before the trailer reaches its intriguing conclusion.
The trailer shows us this unidentified Twi'lek, who appears to be pledging loyalty to Fett inside of Jabba's old palace. Then we get to a shot that has me particularly excited, with Fett and Fennec rolling up over a grated plate in the floor, which appears to be them glancing down into the very same pit that housed the rancor from "Return of the Jedi." Is the rancor still alive? What is the lifespan of a rancor? Is there a new beast down there, perhaps? Either way, this could be a tease at some major monster action. Hell yeah.
The whole thing is punctuated with the line, "I am Boba Fett" before the title card comes up. And that's about it! Lots of intriguing stuff, and more questions than answers at this point. "The Book of Boba Fett" premieres December 29, 2021 on Disney+.
"The Book of Boba Fett," a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.