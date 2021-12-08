The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Breakdown: A Star Wars Legend Returns

Above, we can see a group of rough riders who appear to be none too pleased with Boba Fett. As for who this gang is, exactly? That remains to be seen, though they appear to be a species known as the Kajain'sa'Nikto, AKA Red Nikto, from the planet Kintan. Aside from watching them cruise through the desert on these speeder bikes, we also see them getting a little violent in a prison cell. That is, until a worse-for-the-wear Boba Fett strolls in looking all business, no pleasure.

Again, the tattered nature of the suit here leads me to believe we might be looking at a flashback. It's difficult to say as there is very little dialogue in this trailer, save for the "left for dead on the sands of Tattooine" line that kicks in right around this time. This hints back to his unfortunate situation in "Return of the Jedi" and what apparently happened in the aftermath.

We get a little glimpse at a speeder chase through what appears to be the streets of Mos Eisley before the trailer reaches its intriguing conclusion.

The trailer shows us this unidentified Twi'lek, who appears to be pledging loyalty to Fett inside of Jabba's old palace. Then we get to a shot that has me particularly excited, with Fett and Fennec rolling up over a grated plate in the floor, which appears to be them glancing down into the very same pit that housed the rancor from "Return of the Jedi." Is the rancor still alive? What is the lifespan of a rancor? Is there a new beast down there, perhaps? Either way, this could be a tease at some major monster action. Hell yeah.

The whole thing is punctuated with the line, "I am Boba Fett" before the title card comes up. And that's about it! Lots of intriguing stuff, and more questions than answers at this point. "The Book of Boba Fett" premieres December 29, 2021 on Disney+.