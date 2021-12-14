Return Of The Jedi, Fellowship Of The Ring, WALL-E Enter The National Film Registry

The greatness of "The Fellowship of the Ring" and "Return of the Jedi" are now officially a matter of record and no longer need to have their iconic status in dispute (the Ewoks are good, losers!), but in my opinion it's high time that "WALL-E" also became recognized by its peers as one of the absolute best stories that Pixar has ever had to offer. THR has the details about the latest group of entries to the National Film Registry, chosen by the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in conjunction with the National Film Preservation Board, carefully considering well over 6,000 total contenders. In a statement, Hayden described the significance of this recognition:

"Films help reflect our cultural history and creativity — and show us new ways of looking at ourselves — though movies haven't always been deemed worthy of preservation. The National Film Registry will preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are proud to add 25 more films this year."

You can check out the full list of 2021 entries below: