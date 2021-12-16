Daily Podcast: James Cameron's Big Idea, A Kick-Ass Reboot, And More

James Cameron, the bravest pioneer Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
By Ben Pearson/Dec. 16, 2021 4:54 pm EST

On the December 16, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by staff writer Danielle Ryan to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Shang-Chi 2, a Kick-Ass reboot, and James Cameron's idea for releasing a movie and a streaming project at the same time.

Opening Banter: Welcome to the podcast, Danielle!

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!

  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Recommended