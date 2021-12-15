James Cameron Wants To Release The Same Story As A Two-Hour Movie And A Six-Hour Streaming Project

James Cameron is here to remind you that he still exists, and he still has big plans about what he wants to do with movies, over and above the four "Avatar" sequels that he's had brewing since 2009. That's right, "Avatar" is still culturally relevant. It's still the highest-grossing movie of all time, thanks to its rerelease in China this year. Cameron also still has the bragging rights to say that he and he alone (not some sibling, like with the Russo Brothers and "Avengers: Endgame") is the director of "Titanic," the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

Cameron recently sat down with fellow sci-fi auteur Denis Villeneuve for an artist-on-artist interview with Variety, where he outlined his vision for the Film of the Future. What does that Film look like? Well, Cameron sees it as a fluid storytelling experience, one that could be condensed to two hours for theaters or stretched out to six hours for streaming platforms.

If he did this with all four "Avatar" sequels, that means we'd have a 24-hour return trip to Pandora on our hands. That's not exactly what he's talking about, but Cameron did tell Villeneuve: