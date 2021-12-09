Superhero Bits: Andy Serkis Wants To Direct Venom 3, New Look At Peacemaker & More

No two ways about it, 2015's "Fantastic Four" reboot was a critical and commercial disaster. Be that as it may, Marvel Studios is gearing up to reboot the franchise once again within the confines of the MCU. Not only that, but movies such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" are getting ready to open up the multiverse in a big way. Anything is possible. As such, Kate Mara, who played Sue Storm in the 2015 film, was recently asked by Comicbook.com about reprising the role within the MCU.

"I'm like, 'Who's directing?' Sadly, I don't think anyone's calling to ask me to do that, but, sure, in a fantasy world," Mara said. To be fair, the cast of the 2015 movie was stacked, so it's tough to pin it on them. In another universe, Mara might have been a great Sue Storm. It's also worth pointing out that Mara had a brief role in "Iron Man 2" as the agent who serves Tony Stark with a subpoena. So her return as Sue Storm would be crossing the streams a bit, as it were.