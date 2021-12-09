New Hawkeye Episode 5 Footage Features [Spoiler] In Action

Audiences know that (with shades of grey) both Clint Barton and Yelena Belova are "good," and that other people in the MCU are "bad." One has to imagine that they will somehow manage to set aside their differences before anyone actually dies. However, some blows will be exchanged before that happens. And there are other pressing matters to attend to in New York City at the moment.

The Tracksuit Mafia, led by Maya, still needs to be dealt with. More to the point, we still have the matter of Maya's ever-mysterious uncle to attend to. Up to this point, the man has only been mentioned, but we have a pretty good idea as to who this person might be. Spoiler alert — it's probably not Mephisto. With that in mind, it might be good for Clint and Yelena to sort this messy business out so they can work together to fry some bigger fish. Or, at the very least, so Yelena can allow Clint and Kate to see this thing through. Whatever the case, it seems we're in for it in the show's final hours.

"Hawkeye" returns with new episodes Wednesday on Disney+.