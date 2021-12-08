We Need To Talk About Clint's Christmas Sweater In Hawkeye

First and foremost, we should absolutely talk about the sweater itself. Clint does not seem like a cat person, and yet here he is with a Christmas cat decked across his chest. It's a hell of a thing to see the guy behind Ronin chilling in that sweater. It's one of those funny MCU things that just works, and helps make these shows and movies so consistently enjoyable for the widest possible audience.

However, there is a bit of a magic trick at play here with the sweater that actually helps with the storytelling. For one, it signifies that Clint is loosening up a bit and is warming up to his biggest fan, Kate Bishop. He would have never put up with this two episodes ago. Beyond that, the most serious moment in the episode happens in this very sweater. Kate manages to get Clint to talk about his "best shot," which just so happened to be shot he didn't take against his dearly departed best friend, Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow.

The MCU is not one to often treat death in a serious manner. The fact that we got Clint to talk in a very serious way about that tragedy is not insignificant. The fact that we all let our guards down because of that sweater certainly is something. But, above all else, it's delightful and I am absolutely Googling my way into purchasing a replica for myself. For those interested, Amazon has some available, though they aren't exactly screen-accurate.

"Hawkeye" returns with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.