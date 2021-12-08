Wendell & Wild Teaser: A New Stop-Motion Animation Movie From Henry Selick And Jordan Peele

Keep an eye out for Kat, the teen protagonist in WENDELL & WILDâ€”Henry Selickâ€™s new animated film, co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele. Tune into her boombox at https://t.co/JPcanxHV2m WENDELL & WILD comes to Netflix in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mq5ZLpXU2H

If you're wondering why it's taken Selick more than 10 years to direct another movie after Laika's critically acclaimed "Coraline" (a stop-motion animated film based on Neil Gaiman's award winning dark fantasy novella), it's not because he's been sitting idle. First, he stepped away from Laika to make a stop-motion animated dark fantasy movie titled "Shademaker" (and, later, "The Shadow King") for Disney and Pixar, only for the Mouse House to can the project in 2012 after spending a reported $50 million on its development. He was later tapped to adapt another Gaiman novel, "The Graveyard Book," as well as live-action movie based on the first entry in Adam Gidwitz's Grimm novel trilogy, "A Tale Dark and Grimm," prior to getting "Wendell & Wild" off the ground in 2015.

Selick's track record as a director is, admittedly, somewhat hit-and-miss. As successful as "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coraline" were on all fronts, his stop-motion "James and the Giant Peach" film adaptation flopped at the box office in spite of strong reviews, while his hybrid live-action/stop-motion dark fantasy comedy "Monkeybone" was an even costlier bomb that most agreed couldn't get its fascinating, bizarre ideas to work together as a story. All that being said, he's an imaginative filmmaker with a unique vision; add Key and Peele as key creatives to the mix, and you've got the potential for something special with "Wendell & Wild."

"Wendell & Wild" will begin streaming on Netflix in 2022.