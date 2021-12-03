Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Deal With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua is doubling down on his partnership with Netflix after bringing his Jake Gyllenhaal-led thriller, "The Guilty," to the streaming service back in October. According to Variety, Fuqua has signed a new first-look deal with Netflix, "focusing on feature and documentary films."

The director of "Training Day," "The Equalizer," and "The Magnificent Seven" is also renaming his production company from Fuqua Films to Hill District Media. Fuqua had not one but two high-profile releases on streaming services this year. "Infinite," starring Mark Wahlberg, was originally slated to go theatrical, but after a series of pandemic delays, it went straight-to-streaming on the Paramount+ platform over the summer.

Paramount+ is also the home of the new Jeremy Renner series, "Mayor of Kingstown," on which Fuqua serves as an executive producer. At Cannes this year, Apple nabbed the rights to Fuqua's runaway-slave Will Smith actioner, "Emancipation," while Amazon picked up his Chris Pratt TV adaptation, "The Terminal List." However, it's Netflix that will now have first dibs on any future films Fuqua is developing. He told Variety: