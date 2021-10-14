The Mayor Of Kingstown Trailer: Jeremy Renner And Kyle Chandler Wheel And Deal

Based on the trailer, it doesn't seem like Kingstown, Michigan is a fun place to visit. The clip sets up the McLusky family, which includes Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Handley. The four of them appear to be entwined in the town's politics, both the legal and illegal side of things.

We're also introduced to Emma Laird's character, Alice, who appears to be new in town and someone that the McLuskys (Chandler's character, at least) are strongly encouraging to leave. It looks like she doesn't though, and she as well as Renner's character appear to get beat up at least once as the series unfolds.

Renner has also shared his excitement about working once again with Sheridan and about his role in the series.

"I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky," he said when the project was announced. "In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever."

In addition to Renner, Wiest, Chandler, Handley and Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" stars Hugh Dillon and Tobi Bamtefa. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, and also "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua.

Here's the show's official synopsis:

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The 10-episode season of "The Mayor of Kingstown" will premiere on Sunday, November 14, 2021 on Paramount+.