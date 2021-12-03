That Foo Fighters Horror Movie Studio 666 Is Definitely Real, And Here's A Sneak Peek

If you thought Dave Grohl made a great "Beelzeboss" in "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny," just wait till you see his eyes go black in "Studio 666." The Foo Fighters frontman, his bandmates, and a few other familiar faces are coming your way early next year with their own horror-comedy, which sees the rockers encounter some "hilarious gore" after they move into a haunted house to record their tenth album, "Medicine at Midnight."

We've been tracking "Studio 666" for a bit, but the production of it was, in Grohl's own words, the band's "best-kept secret for two years." The Foo Fighters started recording "Medicine at Midnight" in October 2019 and the album dropped back in February of this year.

We saw a poster for "Studio 666" and heard plenty of quotes about it from Grohl and director BJ McDonnell, but now, the Foo Fighters have released a sneak peek of the movie on their official YouTube channel. The Foo Fighters accompanied the release of their eighth album, "Sonic Highways," with an HBO documentary series, but as you can see from the clip below, "Studio 666" looks to be a more goofball affair, with one part even channeling the finding of the "Book of the Dead" in Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead."