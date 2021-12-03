West Side Story Screening Early In IMAX Next Week – Here's How You Can Get Tickets

Though the spectacle-filled blockbusters may get all the attention, one can argue that musicals are similarly meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible. This month's "West Side Story" remake is perfectly positioned to help close out the year in style, and audiences are in for a special screening to make the event even more memorable. Director Steven Spielberg isn't exactly a stranger to awe-inspiring visuals — and he might make a detour into Westerns in the coming years — and that includes giving moviegoers a chance to watch "West Side Story" in the most ideal circumstances that they can.

That's why 20th Century Studios is teaming up with Gofobo to launch what they're referring to as a special IMAX Live Fan Event for "West Side Story," which is free to the public and available across 10 select locations in the United States and Canada. Find out all the details below, including whether you're lucky enough to live close enough to one of these theaters.