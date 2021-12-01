Ridley Scott Has Words About The Gucci Family Response To House Of Gucci: 'You Should Be So F***ing Lucky'

On the one hand, it's understandable why Scott might be defensive about an actor of Pacino's caliber. On the other hand, "House of Gucci" is, as its its trailer reminds us, "based on a true story." And Scott's almost comments have a ring of, "You should be thanking us!"

Sir Ridley has never been one to mince words; one other past comment of his that sticks out in memory is when he justified the whitewashing of his biblical epic, "Exodus: Gods and Kings" by saying, "I can't mount a film of this budget, where I have to rely on tax rebates in Spain, and say that my lead actor is Mohammad so-and-so from such-and-such."

With "House of Gucci," he's courting a different kind of controversy in that he's made a movie about a real-life murder, with Lady Gaga lending sympathy to the woman who arranged said murder. It's understandable that the victim's family members might be none too thrilled, especially when the film goes broad and comedic — or as Scott calls it, "flamboyant" — in terms of its Italian accents and its depiction of certain people.

Jared Leto's over-the-top portrayal of Paolo Gucci is another characterization that has drawn criticism from both the Guccis and film reviewers. The family reportedly takes issue not only with the physical depiction of Aldo and Paolo, but in how the film casts them as "thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them." Filmmaker and fashion designer Tom Ford, the director of "A Single Man" and "Nocturnal Animals," appears in the movie, but he has also spoken up about it, saying, "It was hard for me to see the humor and camp in something that was so bloody."

"House of Gucci" is in theaters now.