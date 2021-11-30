The Gucci Family Aren't Very Happy With House Of Gucci

The Gucci family (or at least some of them) have finally seen "House of Gucci" and, surprise, surprise, they are none too pleased. Considering that a few members of the family had spoken out about how much they didn't like the casting before the movie was even in theaters, their response to the movie at large is definitely on theme. Critics might be indulging in the horrible Italian accents, excellent costuming, and the top-to-bottom campy waves that emanate right off of Ridley Scott's latest film, but it's clear that the people who were actually there (or who are at least related to the people who were actually there) feel differently. More than anything, "House of Gucci" reminds us that fashion is forever and that making movies about people who are still alive is hard!

According to the Italian wire service ANSA, the heirs of Aldo Gucci (who was played by Al Pacino in the film) have released a signed statement saying, "The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones." The statement continues, adding that the family was upset that about Patrizia Reggiani's (played by Lady Gaga) portrayal as a victim, and that the Guccis at large were characterized as, "thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them."