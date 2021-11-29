House Of Gucci Scribe Roberto Bentivenga On The Key Revelation That Shaped His Ending

Those who've been following along know that Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" has only one possible conclusion, which is made clear (in retrospect, at least) right from the opening moments of the film: the murder of Maurizio Gucci at the hands of hitmen, hired by ex-wife Patrizia. Knowing about the real-world events that took place and getting into the headspace of these larger-than-life individuals, however, proved to be two very different things. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writer Roberto Bentivegna opened up about how he approached the crucial murder sequence. The key, as he tells it, had to do with juxtaposing Adam Driver's doomed Maurizio with the private moments of a conflicted Patrizia:

"I thought it was a death, but it's actually two deaths. When Patrizia knows that Maurizio is about to die, I think she dies a little bit inside, too. I always imagined it as an intercutting between those two moments: Maurizio being murdered and Patrizia in the bathtub, discovering what she'd done and not being able to turn back."

As captured by Ridley Scott and director of photography Dariusz Wolski in the film, this sequence cuts between Patrizia submerged underwater in her bathtub and Maurizio blithely going about his day in peace. Bentivegna reveals that Scott made the "incredibly powerful" decision to set these moments to an instrumental score, opting for a devastatingly quiet and subdued atmosphere in light of the violence that is to come.

Though I preferred Scott's "The Last Duel" over the sometimes hard-to-stomach excess of "House of Gucci," it's hard to argue with the results (which you can read more about in Chris Evangelista's review). "House of Gucci" is currently playing in theaters.