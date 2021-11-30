Zorro 2.0 Will Reboot The Classic Character As A Hacker

Remember Zorro? He's back, in hacker form. Or that's the plan, at least. Alex Rivera has been tapped by Sobini Films to write and direct "Zorro 2.0," which reimagines the famous swashbuckling character as a modern-day hacker. And no, I'm not making this up. Everything about this pitch, including the title, sounds like a relic from the '90s when the average filmgoer didn't quite understand computers and therefore Hollywood was free to pump out wildly inaccurate entertainment like "Hackers" and "The Net." But hey, maybe reimagining Zorro as a hacker is just what the characters needs.

Hollywood has been attempting to launch a new Zorro project for a few years now. Antonio Banders took on the role in the excellent "The Mask of Zorro" and the not-so-great sequel, "The Legend of Zorro." Since then, there's been talking of sending Zorro to the future; a gritty reboot in the style of "The Dark Knight"; even a potential TV series with a female Zorro. None of those things came to pass, so there's a chance that "Zorro 2.0" might fall apart, too. And if that doesn't work, who knows? Maybe they'll make a Zorro movie where Zorro uses Tiktok.