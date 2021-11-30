Drago Could Get His Own Movie Spinoff, According To Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren is ready to rumble as Ivan Drago again. With the release of a director's cut, newly subtitled "Rocky vs. Drago" — not to mention a feature-length behind-the-scenes documentary — "Rocky IV" has been back in the news recently. It's the 1985 Cold War-adjacent movie where the Russian Drago famously left the all-American Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) to die in the boxing ring while celebrating his victory.

When asked for comment, Drago only said, "If he dies, he dies."

In "Rocky IV," Drago would face off against Creed's friend, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone, who also served as writer-director), in the grudge match of the century. An older version of Drago made his reemergence in "Creed II," where his son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu), traded blows with Creed's son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan).

Lundgren also told The Hollywood Reporter that "Creed II" originally had a scene with a brief rematch between Rocky and Drago. It was left on the cutting room floor, but according to Lundgren, there have been discussions of a Drago spinoff at MGM. Of the deleted rematch, he first said: