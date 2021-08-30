New Expendables Movie Bringing Back Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, And More

With "The Expendables," the idea of a bunch of Hollywood action stars joining forces in an Avengers-sized extravaganza has always been as ridiculous as it is appealing to audiences and studio executives, the latter of whom who see nothing but dollar signs at the prospects of gathering together all these icons of decades past, and cashing in. The premise is admittedly a solid one, but three movies of subpar quality and varying degrees of box office success ("Expendables 3" performed the worst out of the trilogy, barely making back twice its budget) have more or less relegated this franchise to the dustbin of "Good idea, poor execution."

Well, not so fast! Everyone needs fresh IP these days, even if that takes the form of resuscitating a recent one. "The Expendables 4" is officially a go, as per a new announcement, with some new additions joining the returning cast.