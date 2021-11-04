Rocky 4 Director's Cut Clip Shows Off Sylvester Stallone's Revised Take On The Beloved Sequel

Released in 1985, "Rocky IV" had Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa heading to the Soviet Union to fight towering Russian boxer Ivan Drago, as played by Dolph Lundgren. This was no mere prizefight for Rocky – it was personal, because Drago killed Rocky's former opponent turned friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Now, Stallone is re-releasing a new cut of "Rocky IV" titled "Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director's Cut." In the behind-the-scenes clip above, Stallone talks about resisting the film for the new cut, starting things off by saying: "I didn't believe in myself as a filmmaker as I do now."

Perhaps the most interesting thing in this clip is Stallone saying that if he had to do it all over again (as in, make the movie again – not just re-cut it), he would "never" have killed off Apollo Creed. He says it was "foolish" and he felt like he needed it as a dramatic springboard. Instead of killing off Apollo, Stallone says he now wishes he had simply had Drago paralyze Apollo, having the former champ using a wheelchair. Apollo would then take on the role vacated by Rocky's former trainer Mickey, resulting in a whole new dynamic. Of course, Stallone also adds that had that happened, the "Rocky" and "Creed" films that followed may have never happened, or they would've happened differently. I'll let you decide whether or not that's a good thing, reader.