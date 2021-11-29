Star Wars: Ahsoka Casts Ivanna Sakhno As A Mysterious New Character

"Clerks 3" star Rosario Dawson will reprise the role of Ahsoka from her time on "The Mandalorian," while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the "Rebels" series. Both are major fan favorites, Ahsoka especially, as she was once Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) Padawan. Christensen is also set to return, though whether that will be in a cameo capacity or regular appearances has yet to be revealed.

Sakhno has been cast as a mysterious new character, which will likely have fans buzzing to piece together. Everything about the Ahsoka series is a bit of a mystery, which definitely keeps things interesting. She's best known for her roles in "Pacific Rim: Uprising," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," and a short arc on Hulu's "High Fidelity."

"Star Wars: Ahsoka" is written by Dave Filoni who's also an executive producer alongside Jon Favreau. The series is looking to begin shooting in March, which means we could possibly see it premiere around the winter holidays next year, much like "The Book of Boba Fett" is doing this year.

While most of the information about "Star Wars: Ahsoka" is being kept under wraps, there have been plenty of rumors. Dawson herself let slip that both "Star Wars: Rebels" character Ezra Bridger might be joining the series, along with the "Legends" big bad, Thrawn.

Each of the Disney+ "Star Wars" shows is building towards something bigger, so it's possible that "Star Wars: Ahsoka" will be the jumping-off point for other "Star Wars"-centric series or even movies. Along with "The Mandalorian," the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series starring Ewan McGregor, and the "Book of Boba Fett," there's loads of "Star Wars" content headed to the small screen in the very near future. Much like they did with Marvel, it looks like Disney is building themselves a fully realized cinematic universe beyond what "Star Wars" already had.