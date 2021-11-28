Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Is Done Playing Ash: 'I Physically Just Can't Any More'

After 40 years of deadite killing, boomstick wielding, and one-liner delivering, the strongest chin in horror is putting his most iconic character out to pasture. In a recent interview with Collider, Bruce Campbell confirmed his retirement from playing Ashley J. Williams of "The Evil Dead" series. "Whatever the cliched phrase is, I left it all on the table. I've got nothing left to give," said Campbell.

"The Evil Dead" launched the careers of both Bruce Campbell and the film's writer/director Sam Raimi, and evolved into a mega media franchise including two sequels, a soft reboot, video games, comic books, and the follow-up TV series "Ash vs. Evil Dead." While Bruce Campbell has enjoyed a highly successful acting career in non-horror properties, his bequest as arguably horror's greatest male protagonist turned him into a pop culture icon.

34 years after the first "The Evil Dead" film was released, Campbell proved he still had all of the charisma to bring Ash back to life for "Ash Vs. The Evil Dead." But now, at 63 years old, he's hanging up the chainsaw and retiring the legendary character. "There's not gonna be any traditional form of 'Evil Dead' anymore," Campbell says. "Ash is gone. I've retired the character because I physically just can't do him anymore, so why bother?"

Campbell first mentioned retiring Ash back in 2018, but many were holding out hope that he'd change his mind. Well, he's not. Playing Ash was extremely physically demanding and Campbell is setting necessary boundaries for himself and for the legacy of the character.