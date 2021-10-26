Black Friday Trailer: Bruce Campbell And Devon Sawa Battle Rabid Shoppers

The film was directed by Casey Tebo ("Happy Birthday"), with a script from Andy Greskoviak, serving as his feature debut as a screenwriter. One particularly interesting cog in the machine is the movie's music, which was composed by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy fame. Stump has been getting into the business as of late, doing some work on "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" recently as well. Though this movie looks, admittedly, a bit less kid-friendly.

Given how long this bizarre consumer holiday has been a thing, it's truly amazing that a movie like this didn't come to fruition sooner. But it does appear that all of the right pieces are in place. It's also good timing, as Sawa has been crushing it on Syfy's "Chucky" lately. And any excuse to get more Campbell in one's life is a welcome one.

The cast also includes Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, and Michael Jai White.

"Black Friday" hits theaters on November 19, 2021 and On Demand on November 23, 2021.