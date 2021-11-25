Hawkeye Showrunner Jonathan Igla Was Inspired By Mad Men And ... Hallmark Movies?

The first two episodes of "Hawkeye" are now streaming on Disney+, which means that we can probably expect no shortage of "Hawkeye"-related news in the coming weeks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate the movie and TV water cooler. MCU newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), is front and center for the show's first episode, so much so that it almost plays like The Kate Bishop Show (not a bad thing, for fans of Steinfeld's Apple TV+ series, "Dickinson," which is also streaming new episodes now.)

Yet we do catch up with Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, and "Hawkeye" makes a convincing case for the two-time Oscar nominee as an actor whose character — underserved by much of his "Avengers" arc — might have greatly benefited from his own solo adventure before this. "Hawkeye" also makes a convincing case for a Steve Rogers musical with show-stopping song-and-dance numbers ... but I digress.

Creator Jonathan Igla is out there promoting the series now, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter he revealed some of the surprising influences behind "Hawkeye," beyond Broadway. One of those influences? Hallmark movies. Specifically, Hallmark Christmas movies, which wove their way into "Hawkeye" and continued the Christmas-movie trend that the MCU has shown with other entries like "Iron Man 3."

Igla and his partner and fellow "Hawkeye" writer, Elisa Climent, do enjoy watching such holiday flicks when not penning superhero adventures. He explained: