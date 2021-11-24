Why Does The MCU Keep Returning To Christmas? Kevin Feige Explains

Is every Marvel movie secretly a Christmas movie? Not quite, but that doesn't mean that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige doesn't have a soft spot for the holidays. The man behind the curtain of many of your favorite super hero movies is speaking out about why he enjoys setting films during Christmastime and what the holidays bring emotionally to his big budget and big scale action movies. If you need a break from the same old viewings of "It's a Wonderful Life" and "White Christmas" this year, maybe Feige will help you convince your family to watch "Iron Man 3" instead?

In an interview with Collider about the new Disney+ series "Hawkeye," which takes place over the holidays, Feige admitted that he especially enjoys mixing Marvel with Christmas. For "Hawkeye" specifically, Feige liked the idea of lowering the stakes and focusing on a very real and human dilemma, making it home in time for Christmas. As Feige says in the interview:

"This is fun because it is a Christmas story that is taking place during the holidays. It also is based on early discussions about a limited time period and about setting a series in not quite real time, but essentially in a six-day period. With six episodes and six days, will Clint make it home for Christmas? That was fun and a breath of fresh air, after world ending stakes and celestials bursting out of planets and multiverse shenanigans. Like Hawkeye himself, this is a grounded, family-based show."