Apple TV Is Surprising Dickinson Fans By Dropping The First Three Episodes Of Season 3 Early

Grab your old-timey quill and ink! Throw on your favorite period-appropriate pantaloons! Don some sort of jaunty hat! This is a historical comedy emergency announcement, and the emergency is that the third and final season of "Dickinson" is dropping tonight. And you won't just be getting the season premiere early, but the first three episodes to binge all at once or dole out slowly, depending on what you're into. You heard me right, Dickinson-heads, it's your time to shine. And by shine, I mean hole up in your room with a dose of surreal TV.

If you're new to the "Dickinson" game and want to hop on the bandwagon before it's all over, don't worry, you still have your chance. While the first three episodes of season 3 will drop tonight at 9 pm EST and/or 6 pm PST on Apple TV+, the rest of this last season's episodes will drop once a week through the month of December. So you have plenty of time to dig into the modern, yet not modern, portrayal of poet Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld), as she takes on society's pre-conceived gender roles (and also befriends Death as played by Wiz Khalifa? Someone will have to explain that part to me).