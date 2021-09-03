Dickinson Season 3 Will End The Show, Because It Could Not Stop For Death And Apple Kindly Stopped For It
"Dickinson" is coming to an end. The Apple TV+ series starring Hailee Steinfeld as a cool, hip, sexy Emily Dickinson will launch its third and final season this November. The third and final season will showcase Dickinson's most productive time as an artist, which just happens to be during the backdrop of the Civil War. Since its launch in 2019, the series has found a strong audience, earned good reviews, and taken home several awards and nominations, including a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season, along with Hailee Steinfeld recently being nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category. Ahead of the third and final season, watch an announcement trailer below.
Dickinson Season 3 Trailer
Ready to say goodbye to "Dickinson"? The show will launch its third and final season on November 5, 2021, on Apple TV+. The 10-episode final season will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday after through December 24, 2021. That's right: the series finale will arrive on Christmas Eve. "Dickinson" is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, who released the following statement about the show coming to an end:
"When I set out to make 'Dickinson,' I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America's greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily's relevance and resonance to our society today. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily's story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire Dickinson team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I'm grateful for my partnership with Apple and can't wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead."
Dickinson Season 3
In addition to Hailee Steinfeld, season 3 will bring back Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski, along with Wiz Khalifa, who is back as the character of Death. Newcomers to season 3 include Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning players Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody. I'll confess I haven't watched the show, but I now I kind of want to check it out, if only to see Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman.
Here's the season 3 synopsis:
In the third season, Emily Dickinson's most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.