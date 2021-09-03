Dickinson Season 3 Will End The Show, Because It Could Not Stop For Death And Apple Kindly Stopped For It

"Dickinson" is coming to an end. The Apple TV+ series starring Hailee Steinfeld as a cool, hip, sexy Emily Dickinson will launch its third and final season this November. The third and final season will showcase Dickinson's most productive time as an artist, which just happens to be during the backdrop of the Civil War. Since its launch in 2019, the series has found a strong audience, earned good reviews, and taken home several awards and nominations, including a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season, along with Hailee Steinfeld recently being nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category. Ahead of the third and final season, watch an announcement trailer below.