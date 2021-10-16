Hailee Steinfeld Says Playing Emily Dickinson Prepared Her For Hawkeye's Kate Bishop

If you haven't been keeping up with your Apple TV+ shows — and sadly, not enough viewers have — you may not have seen Hailee Steinfeld in "Dickinson." However, if you're a Marvelite — as many moviegoers and Disney+ subscribers are — you're surely aware that she will be playing the self-styled "world's greatest archer," Kate Bishop, in the upcoming "Hawkeye" streaming series.

"Hawkeye" is one of those Disney+ shows that we told you to keep on your radar for later this year, along with the Peter Jackson-directed Beatles docuseries "Get Back," and a little "Star Wars" show called "The Book of Boba Fett."

For its part, "Dickinson" is one of the series we spotlighted in our feature on the Apple TV+ shows that justify a subscription. Steinfeld plays Emily Dickinson in an anachronistic teen-comedy spin on the poet's life. The show will begin airing its third and final season next month, less than three weeks before "Hawkeye" premieres.

One show is ending as another begins, and in a new interview, Steinfeld says the former series very much helped her prepare for the latter.