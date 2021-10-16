Hailee Steinfeld Says Playing Emily Dickinson Prepared Her For Hawkeye's Kate Bishop
If you haven't been keeping up with your Apple TV+ shows — and sadly, not enough viewers have — you may not have seen Hailee Steinfeld in "Dickinson." However, if you're a Marvelite — as many moviegoers and Disney+ subscribers are — you're surely aware that she will be playing the self-styled "world's greatest archer," Kate Bishop, in the upcoming "Hawkeye" streaming series.
"Hawkeye" is one of those Disney+ shows that we told you to keep on your radar for later this year, along with the Peter Jackson-directed Beatles docuseries "Get Back," and a little "Star Wars" show called "The Book of Boba Fett."
For its part, "Dickinson" is one of the series we spotlighted in our feature on the Apple TV+ shows that justify a subscription. Steinfeld plays Emily Dickinson in an anachronistic teen-comedy spin on the poet's life. The show will begin airing its third and final season next month, less than three weeks before "Hawkeye" premieres.
One show is ending as another begins, and in a new interview, Steinfeld says the former series very much helped her prepare for the latter.
Characters with the 'Same Qualities'
Steinfeld spoke with Screen Rant in an interview where she explained how "Dickinson" helped inform her character work in "Hawkeye:"
"I am so excited to have gone from playing a character like Emily Dickinson for the last three years — and because I feel I've spent so much time with her in playing this very strong and determined and independent and driven female character — going into one that has those same qualities was a very exciting thing for me. And entering the world of Kate Bishop and entering the world of the Marvel Universe has been absolutely incredible and a rollercoaster ride to say the least and I cannot wait for the show to come out.
A lot of cinephiles probably know Steinfeld best from her Oscar-nominated breakout role in the Coen Brothers' "True Grit," but she's kept busy since then, starring in films like "Bumblebee" and "Romeo and Juliet." "Hawkeye" won't even be her first foray into the Marvel world, since she already voiced Spider-Gwen in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (objectively the best "Spider-Man" movie).
With "Dickinson" season 3 and "Hawkeye" both hitting next month, November 2021 is shaping up to be the Month of Hailee Steinfeld.
The last season of "Dickinson" debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5, 2021. "Hawkeye" is on target for its Disney+ premiere on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.