Hawkeye Will Premiere With Two Episodes, Watch A Teaser With New Footage

The new spot gives us a slightly better sense of the events that send this story into motion. Clint Barton, once again played by Jeremy Renner, took his family to New York City to get away from it all. Unfortunately, their enjoyment was interrupted by mysterious ne'er-do-wells who are trying to kill the Avenger and his family. So, Clint is left to figure this all out in NYC, with Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, along for the ride. The spot is packed with action, all set to the surprisingly cheery tunes of Christmas music.

The six-episode series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The show is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.