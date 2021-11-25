Jeremy Renner Hopes To See Hawkeye Lead His Own Superhero Team In The MCU

"Hawkeye" positions Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, as a younger successor to Clint's archer extraordinaire. She's so good with the bow and arrow, she can knock a bell off a bell tower. If you skipped the opening credits, you may have missed some of her other martial arts training, which enables her to hold her own against numerous bad guys.

"Black Widow" likewise introduced Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as a younger successor to Natasha Romanov. Yelena is slated to appear in "Hawkeye," and there have been rumblings, also, that Marvel Studios is building toward a possible Young Avengers movie, in which Kate and Yelena might play a prominent part.

In the comics, Hawkeye did found the West Coast Avengers as a means of expanding the sphere of influence of earth's mightiest heroes so that they were a bicoastal outfit, not just limited to New York. His love interest, Mockingbird, was on the team with him; they were Marvel's version of Green Arrow and Black Canary from DC Comics. Tigra, Wonder Man, and the Jim Rhodes iteration of Iron Man rounded out the original team.

The Disney+ "Hawkeye" has gone all-in on New York, however, so it seems somewhat counter-intuitive for them to go to the trouble of setting him up on the East Coast, only to then shuffle him off to the West Coast. If and when Hawkeye does lead an Avengers team in the future, I can almost seeing him being a more likely candidate for a leader and mentor to the Young Avengers, the next generation of earth's mightiest heroes. Maybe they've got him on track for that already by putting Kate and Yelena in his Disney+ series and having Kate look up to him the way she does.

Barring that, maybe we'll continue to see every Marvel Comics character under the sun get their own Disney+ series, and Hawkeye will show up later as the leader of the off-brand Great Lakes Avengers.